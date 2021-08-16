Just bromance! Netizens enjoy Virat Kohli hugging Rohit Sharma after Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's

After India declared their innings, England were seen losing wickets as they started batting.

Oh, what a day it has been for India. After losing wickets on Day 4 and almost losing a match, the tables have turned in their favour as the only way out is either India's win or a draw against England at Lord's in London.

After a stunning ninth-wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India declared their innings after taking 271 runs lead. England, on the other hand, kept losing wickets as they started batting.

While fans were elated with India's performance, a moment between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed the attention of many. The incident took place when Jonny Bairstow was at the crease. Ishant Sharma had come to bowl and sent the English batsman back to the pavilion.

The wicket was given after Kohli took a DRS and turned the result in favour of India. Soon after seeing a positive result, Kohli hugged Sharma in the most adorable manner.

Seeing this sent netizens into a frenzy:

The reason for the hug being so adorable was due to the fact of many reports stating a rift between the top two India players. There have been a lot of talks on this matter and the warm hug by both of them was sure to silence many of their fans.