'Might have seen last of Wriddhiman Saha': Netizens enjoy substitute KS Bharat's wicketkeeping against Kiwis

Wriddhiman Saha is nursing a neck stiffness, which has kept him away from the field and KS Bharat taking his place.

What a day it has been for Team India! After going wicketless on Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, Day 3 saw a change in fate for the Men in Blue. While the bowlers took the important wickets, substitute KS Bharat - who came in place of Wriddhiman Saha - is also enjoying his time.

The wicketkeeper surely played an important role in helping India get their maiden breakthrough as he first took a sharp catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. The 28-year-old Bharat too got his maiden dismissal in international cricket.

Seeing his wicketkeeping skills, netizens believe it could be seeing the last of Saha as they want to see Bharat in the second Test as well.

#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ



KS Bharat to the Indian test team seeing Saha's form since 2017: pic.twitter.com/arBgNKOyNd — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 26, 2021

That was superb low catch from KS Bharat. And we might just have seen the last of Wriddhiman 'Superman' Saha. He is most likely to miss next Test. And even if he recovers, India might want to invest in future by going with Bharat and get him ready for SA tour maybe #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/DmkWiBXPyc — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) November 27, 2021

Time to give a long run to KS bharat as backup wicketkeeper. He is been fantastic behind the stumps and probably can bat much better than Saha pic.twitter.com/hwe0JGZEtB — Di (@div_yumm) November 27, 2021

It's time for India to look beyond Saha as WK in the absence of Pant. A good low catch by KS Bharat. #INDvNZ #Kohli #dravid @BCCI pic.twitter.com/GOvKCWG9pR — Jesnet (@Jesnet8) November 27, 2021

As for India's designated keeper, Wriddhiman Saha is nursing a neck stiffness, which has kept him away from the field so far on Saturday. Bharat has had a decent First-Class record as he scored 4283 runs from 78 matches with nine centuries and 23 fifties. The lad has taken 270 catches and affected 31 stumpings.