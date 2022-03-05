Netizens enjoy 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's fine century against Sri Lanka, say 'Shane Warne will be smiling from up there'

Team India started Day 2 of the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali with a bang as all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja just brought out their A-game.

The two batters both smashed their half-centuries each, but it was 'Sir' Jadeja who went a step forward and smashed a ton. Ashwin, unfortunately, lost his wicket after he scored 61 runs off 82 balls, however, Jadeja made sure to take India's score to 460+ runs.

With a single, the sword celebration came into play. Jadeja took off his helmet shield as well. This is his second ton in international cricket.

Seeing the way the two all-rounders batted saw netizens praise Team India's middle-order. In fact, many believed this century could be a fine tribute to Shane Warne, who passed away on March 4.

Wahttta a shot @imjadeja What an athlete #INDvSL . Test century is always special one. Take a bow #Jaddu. This could be a tribute to #ShaneWarne — DS (@ImBlackPantherr) March 5, 2022

Jadeja deserved A+ contract considering his all format heroics — Arun (@_iArun__) March 5, 2022

Another match, Another demanding situation, Another Performance...

Once again a gem of an innings by Sir Jadeja..

Maturity at its best..Watta Playerrr!!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Qj6qmqLGDh — Royal Hindustani (@Rudra2812) March 5, 2022

Rockstar Jadeja

Warne will be smiling from up there March 5, 2022

Earlier, on Day 1, India had posted a total of 357/6, thanks to the fifties from Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Pant had top-scored by scoring 96 in 97 balls but missed his century by just four runs.

Hanuma Vihari also gave a good account of himself, as he scored 58 off 128 deliveries. The pre-match talk was dominated by Virat Kohli as he completed another milestone by playing 100 Tests, but he failed to end the much-awaited wait for his 71st century.