'Naam to suna hi hoga': Netizens enjoy Shahrukh Khan's last-ball 6 helping Tamil Nadu win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title

What a day it has been for Tamil Nadu as they went on to win their second successive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title against Karnataka in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Karnataka was in command for the best part in the clash and even looked all set to win the title, however, Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six helped Tami Nadu chase 152 runs on the final delivery. His brief but effective cameo of 33 off 15 balls helped Tamil Nadu defend their title.

Soon after the clash, netizens started trending the batters name and using the famous actor Shahrukh Khan movie line, 'Naam to suna hi hoga'.

Shahrukh Khan is the hero for Tamil Nadu, need 5 runs in the final ball and he smashed a six. What a hit, SRK in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 22, 2021

Shahrukh Khan the beast, a six on the final ball.



Tamil Nadu are the champions of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. What a win for them, what a final. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 22, 2021

Give Sharukh khan a Indian contract, amazing knock under pressure. No where TN looked like they were going to win! Brilliant knock! #SMAT21 #TNvKAR — suraj (@suraj91212855) November 22, 2021

Thank you for making my late night stay worth...! #TNvKAR pic.twitter.com/siKvlKjT1t — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) November 22, 2021

Speaking about the game, Tamil Nadu had won the crucial toss and opted to bowl first. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, in the powerplay, had dismissed both openers - Manish Pandey and Rohan Kadam, cheaply. Karun Nair and wicketkeeper-batter Sharath BR also could not do much as Karnataka seemed in all sorts of trouble.

However, Abhinav Manohar along with Praveen Dubey brought their side back in the hunt and scored 46 and 33 respectively. Jagadeesha Suchith also scored some last-minute 18 off mere seven deliveries and riding on all these efforts, Karnataka posted a challenging 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Coming in to bat, Tamil Nadu's chase did not go very smooth as the defending champions started off nicely with openers Hari Nishanth and N Jagadeesan scoring 23 and 41 respectively. The Vijay Shankar-led looked side even looked in command at the 15-over mark with the scorecard reading 95/2.

However, there was an increase in the required run rate and Tamil Nadu losing some quick wickets in death overs caused an issue. Shahrukh Khan was alone holding one end and played some delightful shots, however, he did not receive much support from the other end.