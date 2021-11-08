WATCH: Sania Mirza cheers in stands as husband Shoaib Malik hits quickfire T20 World Cup fifty

In their last league game against Scotland, all-rounder Shoaib Malik was seen smashing a whirlwind fifty as Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record.

Pakistan has been on fire in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as they won all the matches in Group 2. The side has given an all-round performance in every game they played and had also become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

In their last league game against Scotland, all-rounder Shoaib Malik was seen smashing a whirlwind fifty as Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record.While all praised the batter, what grabbed the attention of netizens was Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's presence at the Sharjah cricket ground.

The tennis ace was seen celebrating with joy as Malik smashed a sensational 54 off just 18 balls. The knock by the batter was the fastest-ever half-century by a Pakistani batsman in T20I cricket. This was also the joint-fastest half-century of the current edition of the T20 World Cup as he matched the efforts of Indian opener KL Rahul against the same opponent on Friday.

Seeing Sania at the stadium got fans talking and this is how they reacted.

Sania Mirza's team was knocked out of the World Cup but she still enjoying her hubby batting pic.twitter.com/njmX9bKco4 — S O H A I L (@Msohailsays) November 7, 2021

Want same confidence by your presence what Shoaib Malik got by presence of Sania Mirza! #PAKvsSCO pic.twitter.com/N6DhwiSgFW — sam'z (@goolgaapa) November 7, 2021

I want to see my husband's victory just as sania mirza was seeing her husband breaking records #SaniaMirza #PAKvsSCO pic.twitter.com/YZvwm9Btfr — Maham Naveed (@Diet_Planner__) November 7, 2021

Sania Mirza after his Husband made fastest fifty of the tournament pic.twitter.com/DKBNRmo9cx — Shoaib Malik/ Stan 42yr kid (@Raatmongull1) November 7, 2021

As for the clash, talking about his performance, Malik said, 'Yes I’m in good form but I want to see myself more consistent to help the team. Overall, I feel fit. It is going to be a big game and we have to give our best shot".Talking about the target he had kept in mind at Sharjah, Malik said, "As we have seen in previous games if you don`t lose early wickets you have a chance of putting a good total in the end. We were discussing in our dressing room to at least get 150 and not give too many wickets early on."When asked if he made any adjustments in batting at Sharjah as compared to other venues, Malik explained, "If you are playing on a good strip, the goal is to take a couple of balls and then start playing your game. On these tracks, you take 6-8 balls and then start playing your game. The win is a big thing. You take all the confidence going deep in the tournament."