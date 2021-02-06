Trending#

Its Day 2, but Rishabh Pant's energy is the same: Netizens enjoy wicketkeeper's commentary behind stumps

One person whose battery seems to not be down despite the Chennai heat is wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.


Updated: Feb 6, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

Its Day 2 of India vs England Test match and surely the teams are sweating it out in the Chennai heat, however, one person whose battery seems to not be down is Rishabh Pant.

While he has entertained all since the start of Day 1, he has continued the same enthusiasm through the next day. On the first day, Pant had trolled Washington Sundar and said, "Mera naam hai Washington, Mujhe jana hai DC" which translates to, "My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC".

So on the second day, he made sure to keep the morale of his team-high and these are a few things netizens caught him saying.

As for the clash, Joe Root created history as he notched up a fantastic double century. Joe Root scored his fifth double century and he is now level with his former captain Alastair Cook who also has five double centuries to his name.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, they have taken eight wickets with Dominic Bess and Jack Leach at the crease. Ishant Sharma is on 299 wickets as he awaits his 300th.