Its Day 2, but Rishabh Pant's energy is the same: Netizens enjoy wicketkeeper's commentary behind stumps

Its Day 2 of India vs England Test match and surely the teams are sweating it out in the Chennai heat, however, one person whose battery seems to not be down is Rishabh Pant.

While he has entertained all since the start of Day 1, he has continued the same enthusiasm through the next day. On the first day, Pant had trolled Washington Sundar and said, "Mera naam hai Washington, Mujhe jana hai DC" which translates to, "My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC".

So on the second day, he made sure to keep the morale of his team-high and these are a few things netizens caught him saying.

StarSports should make Rishabh Pant to commentate on a Takeshi Castle episode after the day's play. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 6, 2021

156 overs later... Rishabh Pant still at it. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 6, 2021

If I had half of Rishabh Pant's energy, I'd be so successful in life. #INDvsENG — Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) February 6, 2021

Can't wait for Rishabh Pant to start a YouTube channel when he retires. Has already started using 'Tagri bowling', seems to be watching a lot of Shoaib Akhtar videos.#INDvENG #INDvsENG — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) February 6, 2021

Rishabh Pant has taken over the stump mic — Shravan (@WOOSH_1806) February 6, 2021

As for the clash, Joe Root created history as he notched up a fantastic double century. Joe Root scored his fifth double century and he is now level with his former captain Alastair Cook who also has five double centuries to his name.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, they have taken eight wickets with Dominic Bess and Jack Leach at the crease. Ishant Sharma is on 299 wickets as he awaits his 300th.