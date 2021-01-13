Hanuma Vihari hits back at Babul Supriyo in two-worded response, tweet goes VIRAL

Day 5 of the Pink Test at Sydney saw Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari along with Ravichandran Ashwin face the fierce bowling attack of Australia and draw the match.

When many praised the two cricketers for holding on till the end despite his hamstring injury, there were a few who criticised Vihari for his slow innings, among them being Babul Supriyo.

The politician took to Twitter and wrote, "Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket".

The 27-year-old, who batted for over 40 overs on the last day of the third Test, gave a befitting reply to his tweet. Vihari replied with the correct spelling of his name while completely ignoring the rest of Supriyo's tweet.

Soon as Vihari replied to the tweet, fans lauded him for his response and tore apart Supriyo for his observation.

The third Test saw Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant put on a 148-run stand giving visitors a chance of pulling off an improbable chase. However, after the wicket of the set batsmen in quick succession, Australia made sure to up their attack. But Vihari and Ashwin chose to play wisely to prevent the hosts from making any further mistakes.

With Ravindra Jadeja injured and him in the batting line-up next, Vihari, continued to play despite pulling a hamstring. The batsman dug deep and frustrated the Australian bowlers along with an obdurate Ashwin at the other end.