'Attitude aisa hai jaise Shahid Afridi ka damad ho': Netizens react after Shaheen sends back Aaron Finch for duck

Surely one can call Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi one of the best new-ball bowlers in the current lot and he showed his class during the semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai.

After Pakistan scored 176 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first, their bowler Shaheen came in full charge as he sent back the Aussie skipper for a duck. It was a perfect start for Pakistan as he brought his left-arm angle into play and deceived the batsman with the inward movement.

The ball which came at a fiery pace of 92 mph hit the deck and nipped back in. Finch got nowhere with his footwork as he tried to block the ball. Instead, the ball went on to hit the pads and after an appeal, the finger went up immediately.

Soon after the wicket, netizens started calling him one of the best bowlers and also poked fun at him calling him Shahid Afridi's 'damad'.

Shaheen Afridi Ka Attitude Aesy Hai Jese Shahid Afridi Ka Damad Ho. pic.twitter.com/d0I9uRYyLm — Muhammad Elyas (@0doctorstrange) November 11, 2021

This spell from Shaheen Afridi to Mitchel Marsh gives flashbacks of Wahan Riaz vs Shane Watson from 2015 ODI WC. Fiery spell #ICCT20WorldCup — Ritesh Arora (@_Ritesh_) November 11, 2021

How on earth do you play Shaheen Afridi?



Bloke is scarily quick. — Jamie Brundle (@BrundleBoyAFC) November 11, 2021

A few months ago, former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi had announced that his eldest daughter Aqsa will be marrying Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In an interview, Shahid Afridi had revealed that Shaheen had no relationship with Aqsa before his family came up with the wedding proposal. "We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes," the former Pakistani skipper was quoted as saying by GeoTV.