'The Boom Boom Bumrah show has begun': Netizens enjoy as pacer dismisses Proteas skipper Elgar for ONE run

Surely India only scored 55 runs for 7 wickets this morning, but they also made sure to draw first blood courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's awesome bowling. It was surely a terrific ball by Bumrah and also a terrific catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The bowler angled the ball towards an off-stump, and Proteas skipper Dean Elgar had to get across and play at it. However, he didn't really poke outside off, but the ball seamed away just enough to take a thick outside edge on the already-withdrawing bat and was dismissed after scoring just a run.

Netizens surely were sad seeing the Indian side bundled out, but also happy to see the Indian side start off on a good note.

The Boom Boom Bumrah show has began in Centurion Ladies and gentlemen #TeamIndia #INDvsSA — PariVesh (@ForeverImvKohli) December 28, 2021

What a first over from Bumrah! A wicket was inevitable. #INDvsSA December 28, 2021

Absolute zip of a delivery by Bumrah... Would take out many LH openings batsman . #SSCricket #INDvsSA — Ernest Williams (@ErnyWilliams) December 28, 2021

Earlier, debutant Marco Jansen took a wicket, but the attack was surely led by Lungi Ngidi who took six wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada who scalped three. India had a score of 278/3 at the end of Day 1 and ended with 327/10 even before lunch on Day 3.