'The Boom Boom Bumrah show has begun': Netizens enjoy as pacer dismisses Proteas skipper Elgar for ONE run

Netizens surely were sad seeing the Indian side bundled out, but also happy to see the Indian side start off on a good note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

Surely India only scored 55 runs for 7 wickets this morning, but they also made sure to draw first blood courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's awesome bowling. It was surely a terrific ball by Bumrah and also a terrific catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The bowler angled the ball towards an off-stump, and Proteas skipper Dean Elgar had to get across and play at it. However, he didn't really poke outside off, but the ball seamed away just enough to take a thick outside edge on the already-withdrawing bat and was dismissed after scoring just a run.

Earlier, debutant Marco Jansen took a wicket, but the attack was surely led by Lungi Ngidi who took six wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada who scalped three. India had a score of 278/3 at the end of Day 1 and ended with 327/10 even before lunch on Day 3.

