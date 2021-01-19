It's a Pantdemic: Netizens enjoy as India destroy Australia at Gabba Test

What an interesting game at the Gabba as India broke Australia's 32 years record and won the series 2-1. After the series being levelled at 1-1, India made sure to keep it the same at Sydney, however, at Brisbane, they went for the kill.

While Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred and skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24, with Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on and Rishabh Pant going on a run-chase, the injury-marred Team India surely gave fans the entertainment they deserved.

Seeing the victory gained by the Men in Blue got netizens showering praises to the side.

It’s a Pantdemic! Test cricket has turned into ODI, courtesy - Rishabh Pant #AUSvINDtest #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/LYnbuLpXN4 — Sarthak Chhabra (@SarthakChhabr14) January 19, 2021

Whenever @RishabhPant17 is on strike, my heart is in my mouth #GabbaTest — Sandeep KS (@sandeep_ks) January 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, Shane Warne had said that Pant "could hold the key" for the visitors, adding that India was looking well on track to win the fourth Test.

Starting the second session with the game evenly poised, Gill and Pujara added 49 runs in the second session before the opener fell short of what would have been a sensational hundred.

Gill had taken on the Australian bowlers smashing 20 runs off a Mitchell Starc over, hitting three consecutive boundaries but Nathan Lyon got the big breakthrough. Pujara got his first boundary off the 103rd ball he's faced in the innings.