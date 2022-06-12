Search icon
Netizens disappointed with Ruturaj Gaikwad after he gets dismissed after scoring just 1 run

It was another dismal performance by Ruturaj Gaikwad as he got dismissed in the 1st over of the 2nd T20I game between India-South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

In the 2nd T20I game between India-South Africa, The South Indian skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian squad was unchanged from the previous game and fans were expecting the men in blue to set a big total for the proteas in this game but things didn't start as what was expected from the Indian pacers.

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for the Indian team eyeing a berth in the upcoming T20I CWC squad but Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket in the very first over to Kagiso Rabada as he edged the ball towards the first slip and Keshav Maharaj was quick to grab the opportunity and took an easy catch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 23 runs in the 1st T20I game of this series and lost his wicket for just 1 run during this game. He has not scored a half-century in his previous 5 T20I innings and watching his performance in this game, netizens were disappointed. Here's how they reacted.

Talking about the game, As we write this article, the Indian team is batting on 71 runs for the loss of wickets at the end of 10 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are on the crease. 

