Netizens disappointed as they wanted Sanju Sasmon to open in Rohit Sharma's absence

Rohit Sharma decided to take a rest from the 5th T20I match of the series after already winning the series and Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Sanju Samson

As much as Netizens were overjoyed by watching Sanju Samson bat in the previous T20I match, they are equally disheartened by the fact that he wasn't given the opportunity to open the innings for the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya decided to bat first and informed about four changes that the Indian team made from the previous T20I game with Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant making way for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar have been opening the batting for the Indian team throughout the innings and with they not playing this game and Sanju Samson being the natural opener, Netizens expected that he would be opening the batting but instead, Shreyas Iyer opened the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in this game.

It didn't go well with Sanju Samson's fans and they expressed their feelings on social media. Check out.

Talking about the match, India lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan early and at present, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda are playing attacking more cricket. Currently, The Indian score stands at 86 runs at the loss of 1 wicket after 9 overs. 

