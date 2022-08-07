Netizens disappointed as they wanted Sanju Samson to open in Rohit Sharma's absence

Sanju Samson

As much as Netizens were overjoyed by watching Sanju Samson bat in the previous T20I match, they are equally disheartened by the fact that he wasn't given the opportunity to open the innings for the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya decided to bat first and informed about four changes that the Indian team made from the previous T20I game with Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant making way for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar have been opening the batting for the Indian team throughout the innings and with they not playing this game and Sanju Samson being the natural opener, Netizens expected that he would be opening the batting but instead, Shreyas Iyer opened the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in this game.

It didn't go well with Sanju Samson's fans and they expressed their feelings on social media. Check out.

No respect for rohit and company. Pahle kohli ko raste se htaya Ab dekho sanju ko chance kaha de rha h lower order m. Apne murgo ko opening num 3 sab jagah chance aur jo top order batsman h sanju use ni niche.#INDvsWI #INDvWI #SanjuSamson #CricketTwitter — JAISAL KUMAR (@JAISALKUMAR97) August 7, 2022

@BCCI What the fuck is this iyer as opener hooda as 1 down.,

When player like #SanjuSamson There in team

Then its clear you guys don't want sanju anymore in squad how insecure you guys really a very bad move n hard politics from management

Being sanju is hard August 7, 2022

Talking about the match, India lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan early and at present, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda are playing attacking more cricket. Currently, The Indian score stands at 86 runs at the loss of 1 wicket after 9 overs.