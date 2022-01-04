'Yaar, ye ladka kya maahaul bana raha hai': Netizens crack up listening to Rishabh Pant behind stumps

Surely the Indian bowlers have not yet fired up as they did during the Centurion Test, but there is a Rishabh Pant behind the stumps hyping all of them as they come to bowl. In the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Indian bowlers have managed to take just two wickets, one at the end of the first day, while the other on Day 2.

India will be looking to get the side all out before they reach their 202 runs target, but someone it has not been possible. However, the wicketkeeper Pant is surely trying to keep the morale of the team as high as possible.

Spinner R Ashwin was bowling when Pant was hyping him up and was heard on the stump mic saying, "Yaar, ye ladka kya maahaul bana raha hai yaar" and hearing this has surely got netizens cracking.

Rishabh pant behind the wicket " Ye no.5 kya mahol banata hai" #INDvsSA — Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) January 4, 2022

man listening to Rishabh Pant hyping up Ashwin on the stump mic is a whole other league of wholesome! — kavya (@kavyacj) January 4, 2022

Rishabh Pant is the perfect man behind the stumps. He does NOT shut his mouth January 4, 2022

As for the clash, India under the leadership of stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored only 202 runs after they had chosen to bat first. Coming into bowl, Mohammed Shami had got the breakthrough for India as he sent back Aiden Markram for just 7 runs.

On Day 2, Shardul Thakur sent back skipper Dean Elgar for 28, but it did not make much difference as Keegan Petersen smashed his half-century. The India side is surely in desperate need of wickets to make sure they keep a lead and try and win the second Test and the series if possible.