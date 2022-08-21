Search icon
IND vs ZIM: Netizens believe Deepak Hooda will help win Asia Cup as he is 'Lucky Moscot for India'

Hooda, since his international debut, has played 16 matches for India and has also won every match that he has played, across formats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Deepak Hooda

After winning the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in Harare on Saturday, all-rounder Deepak Hooda, has got a unique record to his name. Hooda, who picked a wicket and scored 25 runs with the bat had helped India chase down the 162-run target with just a little less than half their overs still remaining.

With this, Hooda, since his international debut, has played 16 matches for India and has also won every match that he has played, across formats. 

Hooda now has been part of 16 successive wins for India, which is the longest 'unbeaten' streak for any player after debut. The all-rounder was part of India winning seven ODIs and nine T20Is.

This unique milestone was earlier held by Romania's Satvik Nadigotla who held the record of 15 matches won since his debut. Even South Africa star David Miller and Romania's Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since they played their first international match.

Seeing the way wins games with Hooda in the squad, netizens now believe that the Men in Blue can also win the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Talking about the 2nd ODI, India had won the toss and opted to bowl and this saw Zimbabwe's woes with the bat continue as they were bowled out for 161 in 38.1 overs.

This was the seventh consecutive time that India bowled Zimbabwe out as Shardul Thakur returned with three wickets while Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav all picked one wicket each.

Later, coming to bat, KL Rahul, who did not get a chance to bat in the first match, promoted himself to open, however, it did not go as planned as he was out for 1 off 5 deliveries.

However, Zimbabwe's total was too low and India went on to win despite losing five wickets. Sanju Samson top-scored with an unbeaten 43, while Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill made 33 each.

