'SRK to CSK': Netizens begin speculations after seeing MS Dhoni watch Shahrukh Khan's SMAT Final heroics

Tamil Nadu went on to win their second successive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title against Karnataka in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While Karnataka was in command for the best part in the clash and even looked all set to win the title, Shahrukh Khan brief but effective cameo of 33 off 15 balls helped Tamil Nadu defend their title.

It was his last-ball six that helped Tami Nadu chase 152 runs on the final delivery. While soon after the clash, netizens started trending the batters name and even praising him, a picture shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their social media is what grabbed everyone's attention.

Fans of the franchise, on Monday, were left buzzing on social media after CSK shared a picture of their captain MS Dhoni enjoying the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

"Fini See ing off in sty7e! #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #WhistlePodu," CSK tweeted with the picture of Dhoni watching the moment where Shahrukh smashed the final delivery of the game.

It soon did not take time for fans who began speculating Shahrukh's possible arrival in the Chennai team for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Get him Dhoni bhai! Would love to see a couple TN players in starting 11 of CSK. — Venkataraman K S (@venky211187) November 22, 2021

SRK to CSK — Achhu (@Achhyuthaa) November 22, 2021

IPL auction preparation — Vinoth R Raja (@VinothRRaja) November 22, 2021

It was in February 2021, that Khan was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 edition. He made his IPL debut on April 12 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and scored an unbeaten 6 off 4 balls. He was handed his maiden IPL cap by Chris Gayle.

However, with the new IPL 2022 auction rules, all old franchises can retain a maximum of 4 players. The BCCI has asked all 8 old IPL teams to finalize the list of retained players by December.