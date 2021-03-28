'Ab toh aadat si hai mujhko...': Netizens begin meme fest as Virat Kohli loses toss yet again in England series

As India geared up for the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, skipper Virat Kohli's bad luck during the toss continued to show as he lost yet again. It is the third time Indian skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss in the three-match ODI series.

In total, Kohli has won only two times in the whole England tour losing 12 tosses to the different captains of the English side.

As Kohli's toss luck continued, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer along with netizens started a meme fest.

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli again losing the toss #INDvsENG Meanwhile me right now: pic.twitter.com/lDbhBhmDR6 — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) March 28, 2021

Kohli who comes Kohli who comes out to bat out for toss#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XQAYnYjUYb March 28, 2021

Indians everytime Virat Kohli goes out for a Toss!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LTIFkKvwYH — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 28, 2021

The day when Virat Kohli will win the toss..he will also get his 71st century!..#INDvsENG — Deep point (@cristorian_45) March 28, 2021

Kohli at the end of this England tour #toss pic.twitter.com/AYEvaYBw4B — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) March 28, 2021

Bàck to back toss loss Ind Vs ENG 3rd ODI pic.twitter.com/vLaT8j6cDT — Nehal Singh Parmar (@IamNehalSingh) March 28, 2021

As for the changes in the team, England captain Jos Buttler made one change in Mark Wood as he came in for Tom Curran. As for India, it was a surprise seeing T Natarajan coming in for Kuldeep Yadav. India went into the game without a specialist spinner. They would have to rely on Krunal Pandya when it comes to spin bowling.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood