'Ab toh aadat si hai mujhko...': Netizens begin meme fest as Virat Kohli loses toss yet again in England series

In total, Virat Kohli has won only two times in the whole England tour losing 12 tosses to the different captains of the English side.


Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 01:42 PM IST

As India geared up for the third and final ODI  at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, skipper Virat Kohli's bad luck during the toss continued to show as he lost yet again. It is the third time Indian skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss in the three-match ODI series.

In total, Kohli has won only two times in the whole England tour losing 12 tosses to the different captains of the English side.

As Kohli's toss luck continued, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer along with netizens started a meme fest.

As for the changes in the team, England captain Jos Buttler made one change in Mark Wood as he came in for Tom Curran. As for India, it was a surprise seeing T Natarajan coming in for Kuldeep Yadav. India went into the game without a specialist spinner. They would have to rely on Krunal Pandya when it comes to spin bowling.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood