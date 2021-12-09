Search icon
'Start of BCCI vs Virat Kohli era?' Netizens ask questions after skipper gets replaced by Rohit Sharma

Most fans were disappointed with the way the BCCI announced such a big change in the captaincy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 11:35 AM IST

After giving up the captaincy from the shortest format of the game after India's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli was now sacked for his position as a skipper of the ODI format and was replaced by fellow teammate Rohit Sharma.

While many expected Kohli, who remains the Test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper. 

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

However, the BCCI did not explain the reason behind sacking Kohli and said that the All-India voters "decided" Rohit to be the captain for ODI's and the T20I's "going forward". 

Soon after the news broke, social media has been flooding with reactions from netizens, however, more than half of the fans were disappointed with the way the BCCI announced such a big change.

Virat Kohli has a stellar 72.65 ODI average and more than 5,000 runs with 21 ODI hundred in 95 matches. He will go down as one of the most accomplished record holder for an Indian captain. 

