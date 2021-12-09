'Start of BCCI vs Virat Kohli era?' Netizens ask questions after skipper gets replaced by Rohit Sharma

After giving up the captaincy from the shortest format of the game after India's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli was now sacked for his position as a skipper of the ODI format and was replaced by fellow teammate Rohit Sharma.

While many expected Kohli, who remains the Test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

However, the BCCI did not explain the reason behind sacking Kohli and said that the All-India voters "decided" Rohit to be the captain for ODI's and the T20I's "going forward".

Soon after the news broke, social media has been flooding with reactions from netizens, however, more than half of the fans were disappointed with the way the BCCI announced such a big change.

Virat Kohli is the prime example of “if you become too good at what you do, people around will start hating you for no reason”. December 9, 2021

Understand having different white-ball captains was difficult, and this was coming. You should've announced the squad along with the captaincy announcement.



Hope captaincy switch was at least discussed properly with Kohli and Rohit so they get on with their roles at some ease. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 8, 2021

I feel so sorry for Virat Kohli. A true legend, a complete package. One of the greatest cricketer. He deserves better. #ViratKohli — Dost Afridi (@DostAafridi) December 9, 2021

I don’t have any problem with Rohit Sharma but if Virat Kohli is sacked and forcefully removed from the ODI Captaincy.

Its a complete shame, @BCCI did nothing no tribute, no nothing and removed a captain having 70% win ratio and 72+ average..

BCCI you won’t get a player like VK December 9, 2021

Is it the start of bcci vs virat kohli era

Just like it was bcci vs ganguly

But ironically ganguly is at the hot seat now

May be it can be virat's choice as well @BCCI @ImRo45 @imVkohli — Pratip Chatterjee (@PratipChatter15) December 9, 2021

Virat Kohli has a stellar 72.65 ODI average and more than 5,000 runs with 21 ODI hundred in 95 matches. He will go down as one of the most accomplished record holder for an Indian captain.