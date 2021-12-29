Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Short of centuries but not so much out of form': Netizens argue as Virat Kohli ends second straight year without a ton

South Africa's debut bowler Marco Jansen removed Virat Kohli in the 33rd over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 08:46 PM IST

'Short of centuries but not so much out of form': Netizens argue as Virat Kohli ends second straight year without a ton

And the wait for his 71st century continues as Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a ton in international cricket.

After he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday, it became known that this year as well, the 'King' has gone a century less. In the year 2020 as well, Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. 

The last time Kohli smashed a ton was in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. Since then, the batter has been searching to reach the mark on various occasions.

While some believe the skipper should go and play domestic cricket to regain his form, his fans are replying to them saying that even if he has not scored a century, he has been scoring good numbers and is surely not out of form.

Talking about the clash, on Day 4, South Africa's debut bowler Marco Jansen removed Kohli in the 33rd over. The Proteas had pegged back India in the first session on Day 4 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday.

India had lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur, and KL Rahul before Kohli departed. India's lead reached 304 and the South Africans are fighting hard to save their wickets. The hosts have lost two wickets and still need 230+ runs if they want to win the first Test.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.