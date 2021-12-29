'Short of centuries but not so much out of form': Netizens argue as Virat Kohli ends second straight year without a ton

And the wait for his 71st century continues as Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a ton in international cricket.

After he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday, it became known that this year as well, the 'King' has gone a century less. In the year 2020 as well, Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark.

The last time Kohli smashed a ton was in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. Since then, the batter has been searching to reach the mark on various occasions.

While some believe the skipper should go and play domestic cricket to regain his form, his fans are replying to them saying that even if he has not scored a century, he has been scoring good numbers and is surely not out of form.

#ViratKohli may not have scored a century in 2021 but he scored 10 50-plus scores in 30 innings. #RohitSharma scored 11 in 35 innings and #KLRahul Rahul have 9 in 24 innings. He is certainly short of centuries but not so much out of form.#TeamIndia #CricketTwitter — AMIT CHAUDHARY (@amit_tweet) December 29, 2021

768 days since Virat Kohli's last century in international cricket.

#SAvIND December 29, 2021

Virat Kohli ends 2021 without a century. Second year in a row that he didn't register a century. A world class batsman going through a rough patch. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2021

Aur hype mat karo. Present pe rahna sikho. Kohli is finished don't show his past stats he is now totally finished. You are expecting he will do well in 2022 but reality is he will be failed in 2022 too. He will not be able to add any single century in his remaining career — Aakash Chopra (@MdAbdul25201604) December 29, 2021

Talking about the clash, on Day 4, South Africa's debut bowler Marco Jansen removed Kohli in the 33rd over. The Proteas had pegged back India in the first session on Day 4 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday.

India had lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur, and KL Rahul before Kohli departed. India's lead reached 304 and the South Africans are fighting hard to save their wickets. The hosts have lost two wickets and still need 230+ runs if they want to win the first Test.