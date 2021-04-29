How can you not love Kieron Pollard? Netizens amazed by MI all-rounder asking ball to go to the boundary

Kieron Adrian Pollard - when this man is on the crease, there is no day when there is no entertainment. From his sixes, fours, wickets to even his unwanted antics.

However, in the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, The Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder pulled off one of the funniest moments in IPL 2021 so far.

After being hit by a bouncer, the West Indian physically cheered the ball to cross the boundary line. Soon after he was seen doing this, netizens were also cheering for Pollard on Twitter.

How can you not love Pollard? — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 29, 2021

Pollard is one of the Most entertaining guys in the IPL. His Reactions are just Hilarious #Pollard #MIvsRR #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/AENlrHgdfb April 29, 2021

#MIvsRR Pollard is so powerful that his hand gestures are sending the ball to the boundary.... pic.twitter.com/CSQiXVPhB5 — Saqib Shafi (@DazzlingSaku) April 29, 2021

Pollard pointed towards the ball- Go go go go — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 29, 2021

Kieron Pollard signaled that ball to the boundary and it listened — Sabeeha Majid (@SabeehaMajid) April 29, 2021

As for the clash, Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 70 got Mumbai Indians (MI) a 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Rajasthan franchise posted a score of 171 and lost 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

De Kock even racked up his first half-century of the season in 35 balls in the 12th over. He and Kieron Pollard's cameo helped Mumbai Indians pick up their third win of the season.