'Even his Twitter handle tells you about his form': Netizens agree that Deepak Hooda is on fire against Ireland

Deepak Hooda

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and now Deepak Hooda - just a list of players who have scored 100 in T20 internationals. In the 2nd T20I clash against Ireland, Hooda came in to bat after the wicket of Ishan Kishan and he ran a riot on the bowlers.

He has now become the 4th Indian batter to reach the triple-figure mark in the shortest format of the game. He reached 100 in just 55 balls.

Seeing the dominating performance by the batter got netizens excited and some believe he is even staying true to his Twitter handle name, "@HoodaOnFire".

Even Deepak Hooda's twitter handle tells you about his current form, @HoodaOnFire



What a player #INDvIRE — Dr. M (@WhiteCoat_no_48) June 28, 2022

Damn, Deepak Hooda hugged SKY so tight. Goes to show how much he yearned for this moment. #IREvIND June 28, 2022

What a Masterclass innings by Deepak Hooda, He got a chance and he proved himself and smashed his first maiden century in just 55 balls.#IREvIND #deepakhooda pic.twitter.com/advbDCBuQC — Barath Vijay (@BarathSammu) June 28, 2022

In fact, his partnership with Sanju Samson has become the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. The duo of Samson-Hooda scored 168* for the 2nd wicket vs Ireland in Dublin 2022. The batter, however, got out after he scored 104 runs in 57 balls.