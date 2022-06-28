Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Even his Twitter handle tells you about his form': Netizens agree that Deepak Hooda is on fire against Ireland

He has now become the 4th Indian batter to reach the triple-figure mark in the shortest format of the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

'Even his Twitter handle tells you about his form': Netizens agree that Deepak Hooda is on fire against Ireland
Deepak Hooda

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and now Deepak Hooda - just a list of players who have scored 100 in T20 internationals. In the 2nd T20I clash against Ireland, Hooda came in to bat after the wicket of Ishan Kishan and he ran a riot on the bowlers.

He has now become the 4th Indian batter to reach the triple-figure mark in the shortest format of the game. He reached 100 in just 55 balls.

Seeing the dominating performance by the batter got netizens excited and some believe he is even staying true to his Twitter handle name, "@HoodaOnFire".

In fact, his partnership with Sanju Samson has become the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. The duo of Samson-Hooda scored 168* for the 2nd wicket vs Ireland in Dublin 2022. The batter, however, got out after he scored 104 runs in 57 balls.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.