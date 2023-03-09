Search icon
Netizen reacts to Shami’s nipping delivery that sends Handscomb stump cartwheeling, watch

On Thursday (March 9) when the Aussies were looking comfortable on the batting-friendly surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shami clean bowled Marnus Laburchange and Peter Handscomb and took over the control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Indian Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is proving to be one of the most effective bowlers for India in the past few years. His wobbling swing after straight seam release is giving nightmares to Australian batters. Shami showed his magic once again on the first day of the 4th Test by dismissing two world-class batters in the Australian batting line-up.

Handscomb's wicket went flying and was so eye pleasing for cricket lovers that they couldn't keep calm on social media.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals official Twitter handle posted the perfect picture of the stump cartwheeling when Shami dismissed Peter Handscomb at a score of 17. RR captioned the post “found the I in Shami”.

 

 

The right-hand fast bowler took two crucial wickets as both Ashwin and Jadeja contributed with one wicket each. India managed to restrict visitors to 255 for 4 on the first day. Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer for Australia after scoring his 14th century which put the Kangaroos in the driving seat.

Khawaja remains not out for 104 with Handscomb on the other side at 49*. Australia will resume their innings from 255 for 4 on Friday (March 10) as Indian bowler will try to take control on the second day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
