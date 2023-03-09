Netizen reacts to Shami’s nipping delivery that sends Handscomb stump cartwheeling, watch

Source: Twitter

Indian Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is proving to be one of the most effective bowlers for India in the past few years. His wobbling swing after straight seam release is giving nightmares to Australian batters. Shami showed his magic once again on the first day of the 4th Test by dismissing two world-class batters in the Australian batting line-up.

On Thursday (March 9) when the Aussies were looking comfortable on the batting-friendly surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shami clean bowled Marnus Laburchange and Peter Handscomb and took over the control. Handscomb’s wicket went flying and was so eye pleasing for cricket lovers that they couldn't keep calm on social media.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals official Twitter handle posted the perfect picture of the stump cartwheeling when Shami dismissed Peter Handscomb at a score of 17. RR captioned the post “found the I in Shami”.

Found the I in Shami pic.twitter.com/azB8EpQjp9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 9, 2023

The right-hand fast bowler took two crucial wickets as both Ashwin and Jadeja contributed with one wicket each. India managed to restrict visitors to 255 for 4 on the first day. Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer for Australia after scoring his 14th century which put the Kangaroos in the driving seat.

Khawaja remains not out for 104 with Handscomb on the other side at 49*. Australia will resume their innings from 255 for 4 on Friday (March 10) as Indian bowler will try to take control on the second day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy