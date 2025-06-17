Nepal vs Netherlands match in Glasgow turned out to be historic in the T20 format of the game. The match went into the third Super Over to decide the winner. Know the full story.

A T20 game between Nepal and the Netherlands from the 2025 Scotland Tri-Nation Series has scripted its name in cricketing history. The winner of the match was decided after the end of the third Super Over, which is the first time an incident like this has occurred in any Men's professional game. This all started when Nepal needed 16 runs to win the last over and Nandan Yadav scored 2,1,4,2,2,4, equalling Netherlands' total of 152 in 20 overs. Now, the winner of the Tri-Nation series was to be decided with a Super Over

First Super Over

Netherlands Daniel Doram was handed the ball, where he leaked 19 runs with Kushal Bhurtal hitting him two maximums and a boundary. Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd equalled Nepal's total, taking the game to the second Super Over.

Second Super Over

Lalit Rajbanshi leaked two sixes in the first three balls of the second Super Over. However, he restricted the Netherlands to 17 off 6 balls. For Nepal, Rohit Paudal smashed a six on the first ball, and Dipendra Singh Airee brought the game to a third Super Over.

Third Super Over

Zach Lion-Chachet began the third Super Over and dismissed Paudal and debutant Rupesh Singh, and Nepal failed to score a single run. For the Netherlands, Levitt smashed a six over long-on to end the game in his team's favour.