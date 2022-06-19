Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt help Three Lions seal series after 6 wicket win

After shattering numerous records in the 1st ODI, England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series as they won the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets.

After shattering numerous records, including the world record for highest runs scored by a team in an ODI, England put in yet another clinical display against the Netherlands to take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

Jason Roy put in a Man of the Match performance by scoring 73 runs off 60 balls, while Phil Salt also added 77 runs in 54 deliveries to the cause.

All-rounder Moeen Ali remained unbeaten at 42, as the Three Lions chased down the required target of 236 runs set by their Dutch opponents with 29 balls to spare to win the second ODI and thus take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Netherlands rode on a 73-ball 78 by their skipper Scott Edwards to post a below-par 238 for 7 in 41 overs in the weather-hit match.

But Jason Roy marked his 100th ODI with a fine 60-ball 73 while Phil Salt blasted a 54-ball 77 as England repelled a fight back from the Netherlands.

Roy was one of the few England batters to miss out in their world record 498/4 48 hours earlier but, in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side, he hit top form to hasten their pursuit of 236. England reached 239/4 in 36.1 overs to win the match easily.

Roy, who despatched his first nine balls to the boundaries, and Salt raised 139 runs for the opening wicket in 17 overs when Roy was out.

Though England lost three more wickets in quick succession and were 177/4 in the 26th over, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali figured in an unbeaten 62-run partnership to clinch victory for England. Malan remained not out with 36 runs while Moeen Ali remained unbeaten with 42.

Earlier, Scott Edwards held the Netherlands innings with a fine half-century. Bas de Leede (34), Teja Nidamanuru (28) and Logan van Beek (30 not out) got starts for the Netherlands but could not contribute big scores as they ended with a par score.

With inputs from IANS