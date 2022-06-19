Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt help Three Lions seal series after 6 wicket win

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeCricket

india

Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt help Three Lions seal series after 6 wicket win

After shattering numerous records in the 1st ODI, England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series as they won the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After shattering numerous records, including the world record for highest runs scored by a team in an ODI, England put in yet another clinical display against the Netherlands to take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series. 

Jason Roy put in a Man of the Match performance by scoring 73 runs off 60 balls, while Phil Salt also added 77 runs in 54 deliveries to the cause. 

All-rounder Moeen Ali remained unbeaten at 42,  as the Three Lions chased down the required target of 236 runs set by their Dutch opponents with 29 balls to spare to win the second ODI and thus take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

READ| England sets a record target of 499 in the 1st ODI against Netherlands, Jos Buttler scores 162 in 70 deliveries

The Netherlands rode on a 73-ball 78 by their skipper Scott Edwards to post a below-par 238 for 7 in 41 overs in the weather-hit match.

But Jason Roy marked his 100th ODI with a fine 60-ball 73 while Phil Salt blasted a 54-ball 77 as England repelled a fight back from the Netherlands.

Roy was one of the few England batters to miss out in their world record 498/4 48 hours earlier but, in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side, he hit top form to hasten their pursuit of 236. England reached 239/4 in 36.1 overs to win the match easily.

READ| Ravindra Jadeja channels inner 'Hanuman' ahead of India's 5th Test vs England, see pic

Roy, who despatched his first nine balls to the boundaries, and Salt raised 139 runs for the opening wicket in 17 overs when Roy was out.

Though England lost three more wickets in quick succession and were 177/4 in the 26th over, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali figured in an unbeaten 62-run partnership to clinch victory for England. Malan remained not out with 36 runs while Moeen Ali remained unbeaten with 42.

Earlier, Scott Edwards held the Netherlands innings with a fine half-century. Bas de Leede (34), Teja Nidamanuru (28) and Logan van Beek (30 not out) got starts for the Netherlands but could not contribute big scores as they ended with a par score.

With inputs from IANS

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE