CRICKET

Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I

After playing 180 international matches, Nepal finally managed to defeat an ICC Full Member team by 19 runs in a recent match in Sharjah. Know more about the game here.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I
Nepal cricket team etched its name in the history books after they defeated an ICC Full Member nation, the West Indies, by 19 runs in Sharjah. They have earlier beaten Afghanistan in a T20I in 2014, which was an Associate team back then, making this victory even more special. The T20I match against the West Indies was Nepal's maiden outing and also the start of their first bilateral series against a Full ICC Member. The official social media handles of the International Cricket Council also shared a special post on Nepal's win and wrote, ''Nepal edge out the West Indies by 19 runs to seal a historic first win against a Test-playing nation in Sharjah.''

Deets about NEP vs WI

West Indies skipper Akeal Hosein won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal. Nepal lost both their opener in quick succession, but skipper Rohit Paudel brought stability to the innings along with Kushal Malla. Windies' pacer Jason Holder took three wickets in the 19th over, but it was too late for them as Nepal managed to put a good total by that time. Nepal posted 148 runs in 20 overs with a loss of eight wickets.

Chasing 149, West Indies started off well but Kyle Mayers couldn't stay at the crease for long as a direct hit from Kushal Bhurtal sent the opener back to the dressing room. In the end, it came down to 28 required off 6 balls, and it was all over for the two-time champions.

Interestingly, it took 180 international matches for Nepal before they clinched their first win against a Full Member. Nepal skipper Rohit was also named as the Player of the Match. Dedicating this award to the 'martyrs' of recent protest in their nation, Rohit said, ''It's feeling great, a long wait to beat a Test playing country, that too it has come in a series we have hosted in UAE. 150-160 was par here, looking at the previous series here, teams were winning after scoring 150-160. 80-90 per cent we have matched our skills, the spinners were great today as well as the experienced Karan and Sompal. Want to dedicate this award to the martyrs back home who participated in the protest.''

