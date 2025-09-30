Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Chasing 174, West Indies collapsed to just 83 all out, handing Nepal a thumping 90-run victory — their biggest in history and enough to seal the three-match T20I series 2–0.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nepal stunned the West Indies with a remarkable 90-run victory, securing their Twenty20 series with a match to spare on Monday. This encounter marked the first time Nepal faced the two-time world champions, having previously achieved a historic win by 19 runs on Saturday, which was also their first triumph over an ICC full member. The performance on Monday was even more outstanding, as Nepal posted a score of 173-6, bolstered by career-best scores of 60 from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora, while the West Indies were bowled out for just 83 in 17.1 overs.

Medium-pacer Mohammad Aadil Alam delivered a career-best performance, taking 4 wickets for 24 runs in his ninth T20 match.

The West Indies, fielding a second-string team, introduced a fifth player in the series, 19-year-old leg-spinner Zishan Motara, but faced a new low in their performance.

In July, the test team had been all out for a mere 27 runs against Australia in Kingston, marking the second lowest total in men's test history.

The 83 runs scored on Monday represent the lowest total by a full member side against an associate team in T20 matches, falling five runs short of England's total against the Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Nepal's 90-run victory stands as the largest margin by runs for an associate team against a full member in T20 history.

Batting first, Nepal encountered early setbacks, losing two wickets for just 14 runs. Bhurtel (2) was dismissed at 10, followed by skipper Rohit Paudel (3) at 14, both falling to Hosein. Kushal Malla (7) was run out at 43. However, the fourth-wicket partnership between Sheikh and Jora shifted the momentum, as the duo added a century stand, with Jora scoring 63 off 39 balls before his dismissal. Sheikh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 68 off 47, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes.

For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers each took two wickets, while Jediah Blades claimed one.

This victory marks Nepal’s first-ever T20I series win against a Test-playing nation. With the individual brilliance of Lamichhane and the team's collective performance, Nepal has firmly established itself as a formidable presence in world cricket.

Also read| India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep divide?
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: 7 pandals every devotee should visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE