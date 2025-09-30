Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Chasing 174, West Indies collapsed to just 83 all out, handing Nepal a thumping 90-run victory — their biggest in history and enough to seal the three-match T20I series 2–0.

Nepal stunned the West Indies with a remarkable 90-run victory, securing their Twenty20 series with a match to spare on Monday. This encounter marked the first time Nepal faced the two-time world champions, having previously achieved a historic win by 19 runs on Saturday, which was also their first triumph over an ICC full member. The performance on Monday was even more outstanding, as Nepal posted a score of 173-6, bolstered by career-best scores of 60 from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora, while the West Indies were bowled out for just 83 in 17.1 overs.

Medium-pacer Mohammad Aadil Alam delivered a career-best performance, taking 4 wickets for 24 runs in his ninth T20 match.

The West Indies, fielding a second-string team, introduced a fifth player in the series, 19-year-old leg-spinner Zishan Motara, but faced a new low in their performance.

In July, the test team had been all out for a mere 27 runs against Australia in Kingston, marking the second lowest total in men's test history.

The 83 runs scored on Monday represent the lowest total by a full member side against an associate team in T20 matches, falling five runs short of England's total against the Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Nepal's 90-run victory stands as the largest margin by runs for an associate team against a full member in T20 history.

Batting first, Nepal encountered early setbacks, losing two wickets for just 14 runs. Bhurtel (2) was dismissed at 10, followed by skipper Rohit Paudel (3) at 14, both falling to Hosein. Kushal Malla (7) was run out at 43. However, the fourth-wicket partnership between Sheikh and Jora shifted the momentum, as the duo added a century stand, with Jora scoring 63 off 39 balls before his dismissal. Sheikh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 68 off 47, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes.

For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers each took two wickets, while Jediah Blades claimed one.

This victory marks Nepal’s first-ever T20I series win against a Test-playing nation. With the individual brilliance of Lamichhane and the team's collective performance, Nepal has firmly established itself as a formidable presence in world cricket.

