Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Nepal police initiate investigation against Sandeep Lamichhane for alleged rape complaint

Nepal Police have initiated an investigation against the captain of the national cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane in an alleged case of raping a minor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Nepal police initiate investigation against Sandeep Lamichhane for alleged rape complaint
Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal Police have initiated an investigation against the captain of the national cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane in an alleged case of raping a minor. This comes after a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint at Gaushala Metropolitan Police Circle against Lamichhane claiming that she was raped twice.

READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli kisses Yuzvendra Chahal after leg spinner dismisses Kusal Mendis in IND vs SL Asia Cup match

Police in a statement on Wednesday stated that the crime was committed on August 21. Bharat Bahadur Bohora, the chief of the Kathmandu district police range, said that the police circle in Gaushala in the city registered the complaint on Wednesday.

"The police are sensitive to such serious incidents. We have made the supposed survivor undergo a health checkup and launched an investigation," said Rabindra Prasad Dhanuk, the Kathmandu Valley Police Office chief.

The teenage girl said that she was a fan of the cricketer and she used to talk to him via WhatsApp and Snapchat. She says it was Lamichhane who first proposed a meeting. 

READ: Sachin Tendulkar backs Arshdeep Singh, says we should keep sports free from personal attacks

Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team. Lamichhane formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier. He has also played in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old girl is under police protection after she lodged the complaint and has undergone the required health check-up. AIG Rabindra Singh Dhanuk at Kathmandu Valley Police Office confirmed the news while talking the Setopati, Nepal's Digital Newspaper. 

It remains to be seen now if the Nepal Cricket Association takes any action against their captain Sandeep Lamichhane. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.