Neither India nor Pakistan, unique group of fans don fusion T20 World Cup jersey for IND-PAK match

Vibrant scenes with a heavy mix of green and blue took over the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

With India to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee T20 World Cup 2022 clash, vibrant and crazy scenes set the tone outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. Fans thronged outside the cricket stadium hours before it hosted the India-Pakistan match. While many unique scenes are being witnessed including a combined dance, a unique group of fans were spotted. Those who saw these fans were left both confused and amused. Neither India nor Pakistan, we support both… was the mantra of these fans who sported a unique fusion jersey with both India and Pakistan colours.

A video of these fans ushering in the big match in their very own style which highlights ‘brotherhood’ in cricket went viral.

 

 

Cricket united people of India and Pakistan in a manner never seen anywhere else. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to begin at the MCG from 1:30 pm (IST) on Sunday. Melbourne saw rain last night but dry weather and overcast conditions on Sunday morning. Fans are praying that the rain gods be kind and they are able to watch a full 20 over a side match between India and Pakistan.

READ | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Who has more wins, check India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

