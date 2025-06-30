In a recent interview, India's Golden Boy spilled the beans about his favourite cricketer to whom he thinks would throw the javelin well. He also mentioned the name of an Indian pacer, from whom he wants to learn the bowling skills.

India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra recently shared the names of his favourite cricketers from whom he wants to learn how to bowl and who would be best suited to take up the javelin. After clinching back-to-back victories in the Paris Diamond League meet and the Ostrava Golden Spike event in consecutive weeks, Neeraj is preparing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. In a chat with JioHotstar, Neeraj was asked which cricketer he believed would be best suited to take up the javelin.

Neeraj Chopra praises Brett Lee

''I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years,'' Neeraj said about Lee.

Expressing his desire to learn bowling skills from Bumrah, he added, ''I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too, and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah.''

Neeraj desires to borrow THIS superpower from Sachin Tendulkar

When asked about which cricketer's superpower he would love to borrow for a perfect javelin throw, Neera further said, ''Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally — I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset.''

Meanwhile, Neeraj is currently enjoying a great 2025 as he kicked off with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom in South Africa. After this, he finished second at the Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time. Earlier this month, he won the Ostrava Golden Spike.