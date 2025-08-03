'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

In a time when T20 and ODIs are prevalent, an engaging Test series serves as a reminder of the lasting charm and distinct challenges presented by the longest format.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed that Test cricket requires a series akin to the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. This series has been an exhilarating contest. The momentum has shifted back and forth, with England securing victories in two matches and India clinching a win in Birmingham. The fourth Test at Old Trafford concluded in a draw.

The fifth Test is also approaching a tense conclusion, and the series outcome will hinge on the result of the final match. India has performed better overall, as evidenced by the statistics showing that the leading batters and bowlers in the series are from the visiting side. However, England has taken advantage of crucial moments, while India has allowed opportunities to slip away when they needed to regain control, leading to two narrow losses. Hussain remarked that the series has been compelling to watch.

“In general, the fight between the teams has made it much more watchable. It has been great TV,” Hussain wrote. “We talked at the start of the summer about two iconic series coming up for England, India at home and then Australia away. When you build a series up, sometimes it can be a bit one-sided and deflating. But this has not disappointed, and I think Test cricket needed a series like this.”

Hussain emphasized the unforgettable moments of the series and mentioned that he relished every moment of it.

“There have been so many memorable moments. There was that over at Zak Crawley on the last night at Lord’s. You had Pant strolling down the stairs on one leg at Old Trafford, hobbling around as he batted with a broken foot. Here at the Oval, we saw Joe Root – the most mild-mannered, calm individual – going off at one after some verbals from Prasidh Krishna. Then there was Sai Sudharsan, another calm person, walking into the England huddle and having words with Duckett. I have enjoyed every single minute of it,” Hussain said.

