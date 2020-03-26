'Need to change our f***ing attitude': Harbhajan Singh expresses anger as video of mob attacking policemen goes viral

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his anger on Twitter when a video of a mob thrashing policemen on duty went viral. The incident took after people were still roaming on streets despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-days lockdown notice to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The spinner shared the video of a group of people attacking policemen and wrote, “We have to change our f***ing attitude towards police. Don’t forget they are putting their life to save ours. They also have families but they r doing their duty for the nation..why can’t we all just stay at home and be sensible for once for a better tomorrow. Plz be sensible”.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler has been vocal about his support for social distancing on Twitter. Apart from writing messages, the off-spinner has been retweeting other influencers as well to ask people to stay indoors.

Recently, he even appreciated former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's efforts for doing community service. Afridi too responded saying 'Humanity comes first' to Harbhajan’s message and thanked him for the kind words.