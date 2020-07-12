'Need to be ready with suggestions, solutions whenever he needs': Ajinkya Rahane on playing second fiddle to Virat Kohli

While Virat Kohli leads India in all three formats of the game, the vice-captains play second fiddle to the skipper in times of need. Talking about his role as India's Test vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane highlighted that his job is to mostly allow the captain to take control. Rahane said that he is content to let Kohli dictate terms, although at the same time he has backup plans ready.

“Basically, my role as vice-captain is to take the backseat. I don’t get too involved in the proceedings. The captain already has a lot of thoughts in his mind. As a vice-captain, my role is to keep my set of plans ready. Of course, there are times that I give instinctive suggestions but mostly I take the backseat. When Virat needs a suggestion at a point of time, then I should be ready with the answers, that how we should plan at this juncture of the match,” Rahane told ESPNCricinfo.

“There is already a lot of things working in the captain’s mind, in terms of which bowler to use, how to set the field. So as a vice-captain, it’s important to analyse the situation and be ready with plans accordingly and support the captain. And be ready with suggestions and solutions whenever he needs some. Quite often you get the feeling that a certain plan might not work, so telling the captain about your thought process and what I think might work in a certain situation.”

Rahane was appointed as vice-captain if Test series during India’s tour of West Indies in 2016. Rahane celebrated his new position with a century and an unbeaten 78 in the two Tests. He even followed it with a career-best 188 against New Zealand later that year.

Less than a year late, Rahane got the opportunity to captain the team for the first time. It was during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India when Kohli had sustained a shoulder injury in the third Test in Ranchi. The injury had ruled him out of the final match and with the series tied at 1-1, it was a crucial game for both sides. Rahane led the team to an eight-wicket win allowing India to win the series 2-1.

Rahane recalls the moment and says it was special. He narrated how he got to know he’ll be leading the team in Kohli’s absence.

“Leading India was pretty special for me, particularly in that Test match, which was a crucial one (against Australia in 2017). I had never thought that I would be captaining the team. I was told that I’ll be informed on the eve of the match, maybe because of Virat’s fitness tests, if I’ll be leading the team in the next match,” Rahane said

“So I had no idea if I’ll be the captain in the next match. But then Virat informed that you’ll be leading because I’m not fit enough. Anil bhai [Kumble] was the coach then and he also told me that Virat can’t play so you’ll lead. That moment was very special for me and I couldn’t believe that I would be leading the side. And the series was 1-1 then and to go and win it 2-1, in your first match as a captain was really special for me.”