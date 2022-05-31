NED vs WI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Netherland vs West Indies match

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Netherlands cricket team

West Indies are on a tour to the Netherlands and are scheduled to play three ODIs. The first ODI of the series would be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

It will be the first series for Nicholas Pooran as the full-time captain of the West Indies. He was picked as the captain of the team after Keiron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket.

READ: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill provide glimpses of Gujarat Titans' roadshow in Ahmedabad

It will be the third ODI between both the teams that have played the last ODI in the 2011 ODI World Cup. West Indies have won both the previous matches by huge margins.

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Netherland vs West Indies start?

The match between Netherland vs West Indies will be played on May 31 (Tuesday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the match between Netherland vs West Indies take place?

The match between Netherland vs West Indies will be held at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Which channel will telecast the match between Netherland vs West Indies in India?

The match between Netherland and West Indies won't be televised in any Indian channel.

READ: WI vs NED Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Netherland 1st ODI

How to watch the live streaming of the match between the Netherland vs West Indies in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Fancode app.