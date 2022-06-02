NED vs WI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Netherland vs West Indies 2nd ODI

Netherlands vs West Indies

In the three-match ODI series between Netherlands and West Indies, the latter had won the first clash as they lead the series by 1-0.

In the first ODI, the Windies beat the Netherlands by 7 wickets (D/L method). Coming to bat, the Netherlands posted 240 runs as Vikramjit Singh and Teja Nidamanuru smashed 47 runs and 58 runs respectively. For West Indies, Kyle Mayers and Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets each.

Later West Indies in the 44th over itself chased the target with Shai Hope and Brandon King hammering 119 runs and 58 runs respectively. Logan van Beek grabbed 2 wickets for the Netherlands.

Dream11 Prediction – NED vs WI

NED vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for 2nd ODI game

Netherland vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Vikramjit Singh

Batters: Max O'Dowd, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Teja Nidamanuru, Hayden Walsh

Netherland vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(wk), Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

West Indies: Shai Hope(wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

NED vs WI​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope (C), Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Logan van Beek (VC), Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Teja Nidamanuru, Hayden Walsh

Netherland vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 02:30 PM IST and will take place at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on FanCode.

Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Antonius Staal, Philippe Boissevain, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Shermon Lewis, Jayden Seales.