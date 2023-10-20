NED vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Check out all the details related to Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Lucknow

The 2023 Cricket World Cup continues as the Netherlands faces Sri Lanka in Match No. 19. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, October 20, at 10:30 am IST, hosted at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Netherlands has secured only one victory out of their three matches and currently sits in the eighth position. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is still in search of their first win and currently occupies the bottom spot in the standings.

The two teams have never crossed paths so far in the ODI World Cup history. However, the two have clashed in the World Cup qualifier earlier this year with Sri Lanka winning both the matches, including the final.

Live streaming details

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match to be played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Saturday, October 21.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 10:30 am IST.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

NED vs SL free live-streaming app: App to watch free live-streaming of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Avid cricket fans can live-stream the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. The Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the 13th edition of the World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the cricket tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match?

The live telecast of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is primarily helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start, which can create problems for the batters. Batters can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of any rain with temperatures starting at 26°C and potentially reaching 31°C as the day progresses.

SL vs NED predicted11

Netherlands

MP O'Dowd, BFW de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, RE van der Merwe, K Klein, S Edwards (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, AT Nidamanuru, PA van Meekeren

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, D de Silva, C Karunaratne, K Perera, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana, D Madushanka