NED vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match 19

The 2023 Cricket World Cup continues as the Netherlands faces Sri Lanka in Match No. 19. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, October 20, at 10:30 am IST, hosted at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Netherlands has secured only one victory out of their three matches and currently sits in the eighth position. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is still in search of their first win and currently occupies the bottom spot in the standings.

The two teams have never crossed paths so far in the ODI World Cup history. However, the two have clashed in the World Cup qualifier earlier this year with Sri Lanka winning both the matches, including the final.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, World Cup 2023

Venue: Ekana Sports Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Date & Time: Saturday, October 20, 10:30 am IST

SL vs NED, MY Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis, Scott Edwards, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Bas de Leede, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanaka