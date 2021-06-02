NED vs IRE 1st ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Netherlands vs Ireland match in Utrecht

Cricket
NED vs IRE Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st ODI, Netherlands vs Ireland Dream 11 Team Player List.
Netherlands is all set to host Ireland in a 3-match ODI series starting from June 2. The Dutch had earlier lost 4 of their last 5 matches against Ireland and will look to turn the tables this time around.
On the other hand, Ireland is playing an international game after a gap of 4 months. They had played against Afghanistan but were white-washed 3-0 in their last ODI series.
Dream11 Prediction – Netherlands vs Ireland – 1st ODI in Utrecht 2021
NED vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI
Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards
Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd
All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Logan van Beek, Mark Adair
Bowlers: George Dockrell, Vivian Kingma, Barry McCarthy
NED vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’ Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tim van der Gugten
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter
Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Playing XI
Scott Edwards, Paul Stirling (c), Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd (vc), Andrew McBrine, Logan van Beek, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Vivian Kingma, Barry McCarthy
Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Details
The match begins at 2.00 PM IST and will take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on Wednesday, June 2. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted on any TV channel, however, it will be live streamed on the Fancode app.
Squads
Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.