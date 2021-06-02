Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

NED vs IRE 1st ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Netherlands vs Ireland match in Utrecht

NED vs IRE Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st ODI, Netherlands vs Ireland Dream 11 Team Player List.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 07:30 AM IST

Netherlands is all set to host Ireland in a 3-match ODI series starting from June 2. The Dutch had earlier lost 4 of their last 5 matches against Ireland and will look to turn the tables this time around.

On the other hand, Ireland is playing an international game after a gap of 4 months. They had played against Afghanistan but were white-washed 3-0 in their last ODI series. 

Dream11 Prediction – Netherlands vs Ireland – 1st ODI in Utrecht 2021

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd

All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Logan van Beek, Mark Adair

Bowlers: George Dockrell, Vivian Kingma, Barry McCarthy

NED vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’ Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tim van der Gugten

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Scott Edwards, Paul Stirling (c), Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd (vc), Andrew McBrine, Logan van Beek, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Vivian Kingma, Barry McCarthy

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Details

The match begins at 2.00 PM IST and will take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on Wednesday, June 2. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted on any TV channel, however, it will be live streamed on the Fancode app.

Squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

