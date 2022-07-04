NCA Chief VVS Laxman likely to coach India during 1st T20I vs England: Reports

VVS Laxman to coach India during first T20I vs England

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman is in line to coach the Indian cricket team for their first T20I match against England on July 7, according to reports. The current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had also accompanied a second-string Indian side as a coach during the recently concluded two-match T20I series versus Ireland.

While Rahul Dravid led Indian side, comprising of the senior players flew to the UK to prepare for the ongoing rescheduled 5th Test match against England, Laxman and Hardik Pandya-led Indian side, comprising of young players played the two T20I games against Ireland.

Earlier, reports claimed that after a gruelling five-day assignment in Edgbaston many senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah among others would be rested for the first T20I against the Three Lions.

All of the senior players will return from the second T20I, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma also expected to lead India from the first T20I, after recovering from Covid, which ruled him out of the Edgbaston Test.

Laxman thus will lead a relatively youthful Indian side in the first T20I, while Dravid and other senior players will take charge from the second T20I onwards.

Under VVS Laxman's tutelage, India had won both the T20Is against Ireland, on July 26 and July 28.

As far as England are concerned, the hosts will be led by Jos Buttler, who succeeds Eoin Morgan after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket recently. Buttler has been in spectacular form and he finished the IPL 2022 season as the top-scoring batsman.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace, however, won't be able to call upon the services of all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes who will skip the T20I series and will return for the three-match ODI series, which is the last leg of India's tour of UK.