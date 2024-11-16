Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, joyfully shared the news of their second child's arrival on social media, spreading happiness among their fans and followers.

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, along with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Rohit Sharma after the Indian Test and ODI captain welcomed a baby boy on Friday. Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, joyfully shared the news of their second child's arrival on social media, spreading happiness among their fans and followers.

Currently taking a break to be with his growing family, Rohit's participation in the upcoming 1st Test against Australia in Perth, starting on November 22, remains uncertain. While Rohit was training in Mumbai for the series, he has yet to join the Indian squad in Australia.

Following the birth of Rohit's son, Team India stars Suryakumar, Samson, and Tilak sent their best wishes to Rohit after India's impressive 135-run victory against South Africa in the 4th T20I of the series. Tilak, who played a key role in India's win, congratulated Rohit and expressed his eagerness to meet the newest member of the Sharma family soon.

“I am really really happy, Rohit bhai. Ye moment ke lie wait kar rahe the. Agar ek adha din late ho jaata to main pahuch jaata waha pe. Aar raha hu jaldi dekhne ke lie. (We were waiting for his moment. If it was late by a day or two, I would have been there. I am coming soon to see you),” Tilak said during an interaction with Suryakumar and Samson in a video shared by the BCCI.

“Very very happy for Chetta (elder brother) and his family,” said Samson while congratulating Rohit.

Suryakumar cleverly suggested to Samson and Tilak that they should consider preparing small pads and a side arm for the young player, Rohit.

“Aaur lagta hum logon ko abhi ready hona padega ek chota side-arm aaur ek chote-chote pad sab leke jaana padega. Naya cricketer aaur ek aaya hai. (We should get ready with little side arm and pad as a new cricketer has come),” said Suryakumar.

Tilak and Samson delivered outstanding performances, each scoring centuries to lead India to a resounding victory over South Africa in the 4th T20I, securing the series with a 3-1 win. Tilak showcased his exceptional skill by scoring an unbeaten 120 runs off just 47 balls, including 10 sixes and 9 fours. Meanwhile, Samson displayed his prowess with a remarkable 109 runs off 56 balls, featuring 9 sixes and 6 fours. Together, they formed an impressive partnership of 210 runs for the 2nd wicket, propelling India to a massive total of 283 runs in 20 overs.

Tilak made history by becoming the first Indian batsman to achieve two centuries in a bilateral T20I series, while also joining Samson as the second Indian to score consecutive hundreds in T20Is. Tilak's exceptional performance earned him both the Player of the Match award in the 4th T20I and the Player of the Series accolade for his outstanding contributions against the Proteas.

Also read| Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13-year-old batting prodigy to watch out for in IPL 2025 mega auction