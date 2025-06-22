Indian veteran Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently performing his commentating duties in the ongoing 5-match Test series between India and England. On Day 3 of the 1st Test at Headingley, the former Indian cricketer mocked Pakistan's legendary player Javed Miandad over his on-field sledging.

Navjot Sindhu, who is known for his unique style of commentating, is currently performing his Hindi commentary duties in the 5-match Test series between India and England. On Day 3 of the Headingley Test, while discussing Rishabh Pant's chatter, which occasionally gets caught on stump mic, Sidhu recalls the time when Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad used to sledge opponents on the field. While imitating Miandad, Sidhu mocked the former Pakistani cricketer with a lisp voice.

During the ongoing Headingley Test, Rishabh Pant can repeatedly be heard behind the stumps mic, advising the bowler about their next delivery.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill-led Team India posted 471 runs on board in the first innings of the game, including centuries from Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the skipper himself. On Day 2, the hosts came out to bat and their top-order batter, Ollie Pope, also smashed a century against the touring nation. Till Day 2 Stumps, ENG were 209/3. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took all three wickets so far.

The game continued on Day 3 with the centurion Pope and new batter Harry Brook at the crease. However, Indian bowlers took away the 1st Session of the third day from England and dismissed two more batters.