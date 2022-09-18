Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Navdeep Saini injured during Duleep trophy match, ruled out of India A series against New Zealand A

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini on Sunday has been officially ruled out of India A's upcoming one-day matches against New Zealand A due to an injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Navdeep Saini injured during Duleep trophy match, ruled out of India A series against New Zealand A
Navdeep Saini

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini on Sunday has been officially ruled out of the ongoing Duleep Trophy and India A's upcoming one-day matches against New Zealand A due to a right groin injury.

READ: India's standby players to travel with team India for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup

All-rounder Rishi Dhawan has been named as Saini's replacement in India A squad. Saini is now headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

"Navdeep Saini sustained a right groin injury on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone. He is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A."

"Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rishi Dhawan as Saini's replacement in India A squad," said the BCCI in an official release.

Earlier, due to hamstring issues, Saini had to be pulled out of bowling from North Zone's semi-final game against South Zone in Salem. In South Zone's first innings, the pacer bowled only 11.2 overs (1/58) before suffering the injury.

However, he batted in the team's first innings (made four runs). In the second innings, Saini did not bowl, thereby increasing queries over his future participation.

Saini had turned out for Kent in this year's county championship, picking eleven wickets in two matches and scalped five wickets in as many matches during the side`s winning run in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

READ: Virat Kohli coming back to form is a big plus for team India: Mitchell Johnson

India A side, led by wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, will face off against New Zealand A in three matches at Chennai on September 22, 25 and 27 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.