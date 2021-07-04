Love or arrange marriage? 'National crush' Smriti Mandhana breaks her silence

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana has always been the talk of the town be it for his batting abilities or even just her looks.

Labeled as 'national crush of India', the opener for the Indian women's cricketer team grabbed the attention of netizens a few days ago when the image of her tying her hair during the only Test match against the England team went viral on social media. Soon after, Mandhana was often compared with Bollywood actresses by her fans.

Now, still being in the news, an old tweet of hers has been doing the rounds on social media. During one of her interactive sessions with fans, one asked her "Which type of marriage do you like, love or arranged marriage?"

Mandhana being the witty and smart woman she is, gave a savage reply to the Twitter user and wrote, "Love-ranged".

As of now, Mandhana is with the Indian women's team in England. Mandhana during the third One-Day International on Saturday in Worcester starred with the bat with a knock of 49 runs. She hit eight boundaries during her 57-ball knock.

India Women lost a few quick wickets in the middle but skipper Mithali Raj steered the side home with an unbeaten knock of 75.

In the process, Mithali also went past Charlotte Edward's tally of 10,273 runs to become the leading scorer across formats in women's international cricket. India and England will now meet in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting July 9.

As for Mandhana's cricket career, she had made her Test debut in August 2014 against England. She returned to the team for the 2017 World Cup after recovering from an injury and was part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Mandhana scored the fastest fifty for India in Women's T20Is of just 24 balls against New Zealand in February 2019.