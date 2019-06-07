Nation wants Dhoni to 'keep the glove', Bhaichung Bhutia has a different take

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: While the nation has been hooting for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to sport the gloves with the Army insignia on it, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has a different take on it.

Dhoni sported the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves during the India vs South Africa match at The Oval on Wednesday.

The ICC, however, has not been quite impressed with the decision and requested BCCI to let him remove the insignia from his gloves.

While the BCCI are currently trying to take all legal steps to let Dhoni keep the gloves on, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has mooted for its removal.

“A player should go by the rules and regulations. If it’s against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it,” the torchbearer of Indian football told CNN-News18.

Bhutia also urged Dhoni to “respect the sport first keeping aside everything else.”

However, former Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh contradicted Bhutia and supported Dhoni’s “patriotic” move. “He did the right thing,” Singh told CNN-News18.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem. The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces, and Dhoni had undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.

Netizens even took to Twitter where #DhoniKeepTheGlove became one of the top trends.