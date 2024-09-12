Twitter
Meet former cricket star who troubled Sachin, Sehwag, rejected RCB's Rs 1.3 crore IPL offer, now works as…

He faced Sehwag in 16 innings and got him out in seven innings, and also took Sachin Tendulkar's wicket a couple of times

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Meet former cricket star who troubled Sachin, Sehwag, rejected RCB's Rs 1.3 crore IPL offer, now works as…
Nathan Bracken, the former Australian cricketer who was a left-arm fast bowler, has now switched from the cricketing world to the corporate world.

Currently, he is employed at a company known as Fulton Hogan, and he studied communications at the university level, attaining a bachelor’s degree. He has tried his luck in politics before, vying for the seat in the federal parliament as an independent candidate in the 2013 and 2017 elections, but was not successful.

Bracken, who featured in the Australian team since 2001 to 2009, he was a part of the team that was crowned champions during the 2003 and 2007 world cups. He was famous for his capability to move the ball both ways, especially against the best of the batting order; Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar for instance.

He faced Sehwag in 16 innings and got him out in seven innings, and also took Sachin Tendulkar's wicket a couple of times, proving his worth against one of the best players in the world.

However, his career was associated with injuries and thus, the athlete retired from the sport in 2011. Most notably, he rejected a Rs 1.3 crores from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, he had to put his health first before money. This decision came as a shock to many, since the IPL was turning into a highly paid chance for cricketers across the globe.
 
In his Test cricket, he whooped 12 wickets, 174 wickets in the ODI, and 19 wickets in the T20s, which gave a lot to Australia’s triumph, including the 2007 ODI World Cup. Today, at 47, Bracken has an academy for young cricketers, but he is mostly occupied with his responsibilities in the corporate sector.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
