Natasa Stankovic thanks boyfriend Hardik Pandya for being 'nice' photographer in her latest Instagram post
Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, even though the pair is yet to make an official announcement about it.
For a long time, Natasa belonged to Hardik's close friend circle and the cricketer also introduced her to his parents as well.
The 26-year-old is currently recovering from his lower back injury and is currently spending time with his family before leaving for New Zealand with 'India A' side.
Natasa recently shared a photograph on Instagram which was clicked by Hardick himself.
“#aboutlastnight”, Stankovic's post on IG read.
On this post, Pandya dropped a comment saying: “Woohoo”. To which, Natasa responded and thanked him for clicking that 'nice' picture of her.
“Nice Click, Mr. Pandya,” her reply read.
Pandya underwent successful surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket and has last played for the 'Men In Blue' in a T20I series against South Africa but was not part of Team India's squad for their series against Bangladesh and West Indies.