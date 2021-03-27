Natasa Stankovic kisses Hardik Pandya in swimming pool, picture goes viral

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently taking part in the team's three-match ODI series against England has been quite active on social media especially since tying the knot with Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic as the couple keep sharing their intimate pictures and keep the fans entertained.

Recently, Stankovic shared a picture with Hardik of both enjoying themselves in the swimming pool. However, the special thing about this picture was that Natasa kissing her husband on the cheek while both of them sunbathed. Both Hardik and Natasa, who are part of Team India's bio-bubble have been enjoying quality family time as their son Agastya is also travelling with them.

Captioning the stunning picture, Natasa wrote, "My sunshine! @hardikpandya93." As soon as she shared the image on her Instagram, the fans went into a frenzy seeing the lovely couple enjoying themseeves.

Also read WATCH: Krunal Pandya breaks down after receiving ODI cap from brother Hardik

Hardik, who was selected in the team's squads for all the formats has been in Team India's bubble since the end of January and will soon join the IPL bubble of his side Mumbai Indians.