Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Nasser Hussain’s 7-year-old “Remember the name” prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after her sensational Women’s World Cup semifinal knock against Australia. Fans call it prophetic as the Indian star fulfills her destiny with a heroic performance on the biggest stage.

Jemimah Rodrigues has become a national sensation after delivering one of the most remarkable ODI innings ever, leading India to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a five-wicket victory over Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Rodrigues scored an impressive 127 runs off 134 balls, remaining unbeaten and guiding India to the highest successful chase in Women's ODI cricket history. This victory saw India surpass Australia's total of 338, marking the first time a 300+ target has been chased in an ODI World Cup knockout match for both men and women.

As Jemimah receives accolades from all corners of the nation, a seven-year-old prediction by Nasser Hussain has resurfaced on social media. The former England captain had foreseen that the right-handed batter would shine for the country. This prediction was made when she was just 17 years old, during Hussain's visit to Mumbai, where he had a practice session with her.

"Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she’s going to be a star for India," wrote Hussain on X. The post by Hussain came just a few months after Jemimah made her ODI and T20I debut for India in February 2018.

Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she’s going to be a star for India pic.twitter.com/I6VXSYIexb — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 18, 2018

In this marquee clash, Jemimah achieved the first World Cup century of her career, marking only the third time she has reached the three-figure mark for India. The talented batter is participating in her debut World Cup, having been omitted from the squad for the 2022 edition in New Zealand. Even in the current tournament, she was not included in the playing XI for the league stage match against England. However, she has turned her performance around since being elevated to the number three position, previously scoring a brisk 74 against New Zealand in the virtual quarter-final.

For the first time ever, a new Champion will be crowned as India prepares to face South Africa in the final on November 2 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Also read| 'She'll have her guitar': Sunil Gavaskar promises duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if India win Women's World Cup 2025