ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann destroys Scotland's top order in first over, bags three wickets - WATCH

What a low-scoring thriller it was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 when Namibia defeated Scotland by four wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While the clash surely wasn't a comprehensive victory for the Namibian side as they faced several inroads while chasing 110. However, they would be satisfied with the win in the Super 12 stage of the T20 competition.

Talking about the clash, it was Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann night as the pacer was on fire having destroyed Scotland's top order in the first over itself.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus after winning the toss had elected to field and in their opening game, Trumpelmann took three wickets in the first over itself.

The 23-year-old bowler sent Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington back to the pavilion in back-to-back deliveries and narrowly missed out on a hat-trick. His third wicket was of George Munsey.

As for Scotland, they were restricted to 109 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 110 runs. Other than Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck took two wickets, while David Wiese and JJ Smit bagged a dismissal each.

Namibia too lost six wickets on the road to reach the target with Smith being the highest scorer scoring 32 not out.