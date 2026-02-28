'Nahi hone wala': Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan reality check, roasts their T20 World Cup semi-final chances

Virender Sehwag delivered a blunt reality check on Pakistan’s chances of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals, questioning their consistency and overall performance. His sharp remarks have sparked fresh debate as Pakistan fight to stay alive in the tournament.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was quite blunt, stating firmly that he does not think Pakistan possesses the capability to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. The team led by Salman Ali Agha is still in the race for the final four, but only due to England's victory over New Zealand in their Super 8s match in Colombo on Friday. Nevertheless, Pakistan's net run rate is significantly lower than that of the Kiwis, and even a win against Sri Lanka would only equalize their points with New Zealand.

A victory for Pakistan alone won't suffice; the Green Shirts must win by a margin of at least 65 runs if they score 160 runs. If they are chasing that same total, they need to complete the chase in no more than 13.2 overs to surpass New Zealand and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, when the host outlined the scenario for Pakistan batting first against Sri Lanka, Sehwag responded, “Nahi hone wala. Aage padh (It won't happen, read further).”

The anchor then redirected the conversation to the possibility of Pakistan chasing. Upon hearing the conditions, the Nawaab of Najafgarh remarked, “Wo bhi nahi hone wala. (This too won't happen).”

“It won't happen, that's what I was saying. It is not that easy for Pakistan. The prayers might have been accepted for the England-New Zealand match. But the prayers won't work for Pakistan in the game against Sri Lanka. They have been praying for so long, and it has not worked. So I don't think this is possible,” he added.

Sehwag expressed that if Pakistan does make it to the semi-finals, it would likely be due to Sri Lanka playing poorly and making it easier for Agha and his team. He raised doubts about how Pakistan could even chase down 160 runs in 14 overs when they struggle to reach that score initially.

“If they somehow qualify, very good. If they score 160 and then win by 60 runs, Sri Lanka would have to play some poor cricket. They would need to be bowled out for 90, which is not possible. Chasing the total down in 13.2 overs is possible, but their batting is not like that," Sehwag said.

“Pakistan are anyway not able to score 160, how will they chase the total down in 14 overs? It will be tough,” he added.

England has already secured their place in the semi-finals by finishing first in Group 2 during the Super 8s, and either Pakistan or New Zealand will be the second team to advance from this group.

