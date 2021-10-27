'Na izzat, na kuch, sirf paisa': Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir as Twitter war turns ugly

Mohammad Amir took to Twitter and took a dig at Harbhajan Singh by asking whether he broke the TV or not after India's defeat.

Pakistan created history on Sunday (October 24) as they defeated India by 10 wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter. This was Pakistan's first victory over India in a World Cup event and that's why the win was celebrated not only by millions of Pakistani fans but cricketers too. Hours after Pakistan defeated India, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took a dig at ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh on social media and the war of words between the two former cricketers turned very ugly on Twitter.

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket . — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

Harbhajan took no time in replying to Aamir's tweet said "Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?” attaching a video of him slamming six against Pakistan.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

The war of words continued between Amir and Harbhajan with both cricketers taking a potshot at each other in a series of tweets. Amir mocked Harbhajan with a video of him getting hit for 4 sixes off 4 balls by Shahid Afridi. But Harbhajan did not remain silent and slammed Mohammad Amir for the ‘Lord’s Test No-Ball’ spot-fixing incident in 2010.

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game," Harbhajan tweeted.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

On Sunday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad RIzwan batted superbly to help Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at Dubai International Stadium.