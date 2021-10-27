Headlines

'Na izzat, na kuch, sirf paisa': Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir as Twitter war turns ugly

Mohammad Amir took to Twitter and took a dig at Harbhajan Singh by asking whether he broke the TV or not after India's defeat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 09:52 AM IST

Pakistan created history on Sunday (October 24) as they defeated India by 10 wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter. This was Pakistan's first victory over India in a World Cup event and that's why the win was celebrated not only by millions of Pakistani fans but cricketers too. Hours after Pakistan defeated India, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took a dig at ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh on social media and the war of words between the two former cricketers turned very ugly on Twitter.

Amir took to Twitter and took a dig at Harbhajan by asking whether he broke the TV or not after India's defeat.

Harbhajan took no time in replying to Aamir's tweet said "Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?” attaching a video of him slamming six against Pakistan.

The war of words continued between Amir and Harbhajan with both cricketers taking a potshot at each other in a series of tweets. Amir mocked Harbhajan with a video of him getting hit for 4 sixes off 4 balls by Shahid Afridi. But Harbhajan did not remain silent and slammed Mohammad Amir for the ‘Lord’s Test No-Ball’ spot-fixing incident in 2010.

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game," Harbhajan tweeted.

On Sunday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad RIzwan batted superbly to help Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

